Watch: Skydiver lands on inflatable unicorn

A skydiver has demonstrated his precision with a parachute - when he landed perfectly on top of an inflatable unicorn.

Jan Zackl was among a number of skydivers who attempted the feat during an annual festival at a skydive centre in Langar, Nottinghamshire.

But he was the only one who managed to land directly on top of the inflatable.

Hannah Parker, from Skydive Langar, said: "It goes very fast and takes a lot of accuracy.

"It is safe and it's just a more slippery landing. It was only open to people who had done at least 200 jumps previously, they were the requirements."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.