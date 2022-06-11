Man hit in face by pigeon shares CCTV 'comedy gold'

CCTV cameras have captured the moment a pigeon crashed into a man's head as he strolled to the shops.

Michael Speirs, from Nottingham, was en route to his local convenience store when the bird clattered into him.

Mr Speirs and shop owner Raj Rasaliam, who can be heard laughing as they watch the footage back, said the pigeon appeared uninjured following the collision.

"It was like being whacked full pelt with a feathered pillow," Mr Speirs told the BBC.

"When I saw the footage back, I thought it was comedy gold and too good not to share. What are the chances of this ever happening and having footage?"

"The pigeon was fine, just a little dizzy."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

