Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
First crew of five women cross Atlantic unaided
A group of women from the south of England have become the first crew of five to row 3,000 miles (4,828 km) across the Atlantic Ocean unaided.
Julia Immonen, 31, Debbie Beadle, 30, Helen Leigh, 26, Kate Richardson, 22, and Katie Pattison-Hart, 31, are now back in the UK after making it from La Gomera, part of the Canary Islands, to Barbados.
The crossing took them 45 days, 15 hours and 26 minutes.
The crew completed the challenge to raise public awareness of human trafficking.
-
15 Mar 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-oxfordshire-17385017/first-crew-of-five-women-cross-atlantic-unaidedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window