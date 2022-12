Homes were evacuated in an Oxfordshire village as crews tackled a fire in a workshop.

Firefighters and police were called to the property in Enstone Road, Little Tew, at about 14:30 BST on Monday.

A 200m cordon was put in place amid concerns over acetylene cylinders in the building, said Thames Valley Police.

About 25 to 30 homes were evacuated and police said the cordon would remain in place for 24 hours.