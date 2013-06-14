Media player
Syria crisis: Oxfam sends aid to refugees in Jordan
Oxfam is sending 25 tonnes of aid to Syrian refugee camps in Jordan.
The Oxford charity has not been able to move any workers into the country because of the conflict but has been in neighbouring Jordan for six months.
The aid left its Bicester warehouse on Wednesday, bound for Heathrow Airport.
The UN's refugee agency UNHCR has said more than 1.5 million people have fled Syria since the conflict began.
14 Jun 2013
