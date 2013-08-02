Media player
Oxfordshire hospitals submit smoking shelter plans
Plans to build smoking shelters on hospital grounds have been submitted by an NHS Hospitals Trust.
Six years after introducing a no-smoking policy on its premises, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust admits it has become "un-enforceable".
The shelters at four hospitals across the county will be available to patients, visitors and staff.
Health campaigners feel the move is a bad idea.
02 Aug 2013
