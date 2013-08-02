Oxfordshire hospitals plan smoking shelters
Oxfordshire hospitals submit smoking shelter plans

Plans to build smoking shelters on hospital grounds have been submitted by an NHS Hospitals Trust.

Six years after introducing a no-smoking policy on its premises, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust admits it has become "un-enforceable".

The shelters at four hospitals across the county will be available to patients, visitors and staff.

Health campaigners feel the move is a bad idea.

