Video

A long term flood alleviation scheme in Banbury has benefited hundreds of homes and businesses during the recent winter storms, the council has said.

In 2012, £17m was spent on the scheme near the M40. Prior to the work the town was always a high risk area for flooding.

Georgia Geary from Mills Arts Centre, which was forced to close when the River Cherwell burst its banks in 2007, said recent flooding had not affected the business.

Cherwell district councillor Tony Ilott described the defence system as a "great investment".

Adina Campbell reports.