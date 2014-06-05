Media player
Oxford sex trial: Police release video of Bilal Ahmed
Two men have been jailed over the sexual assault of a pregnant 17-year-old girl.
Bilal Ahmed, 27, of Suffolk Road, Maidenhead, Berkshire, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years for serious sexual assault at a house in Cowley Road, Oxford, in December 2011.
His cousin Zeeshan Ahmed, 28, of Palmer Road, Oxford, was sentenced to 18 months for perverting the course of justice.
A third man, Mustafa Ahmed, 26, of Harrow Road, London, will be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Friday after admitting sexual assault.
In a police interview, recorded in December 2011, Bilal Ahmed protested his innocence.
05 Jun 2014
