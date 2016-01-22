Recycling plant
'Contaminated' recycling on the rise

Hundreds of tonnes of recycling is being rejected in the region, because people are throwing items in the wrong bin.

Contamination is a huge problem for waste management companies and some local firms are now manually going through recycling to take out items that shouldn't be there.

Charlotte Stacey reports.

