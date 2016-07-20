Oxford bishop takes seat in House of Lords
The new Bishop of Oxford has taken his seat in the House of Lords, in a ceremony full of old English parliamentary tradition.

The Right Reverend Steven Croft has previously served in the chamber as Bishop of Sheffield.

He took on his new role by swearing the traditional oath of allegiance to the Queen, flanked by the bishops of Southwark and Norwich.

