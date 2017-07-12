Refuelling squadron marks 100th birthday

Video

An RAF squadron which provides air-to-air refuelling is celebrating its 100th birthday.

The 101 Squadron was formed at South Farnborough on 12 July 1917 and played a part in World War One, World War Two and the Falklands War.

It was initially a bomber squadron before taking on its air-to-air refuelling role in 1984.

It now operates an Airbus A330 Voyager out of RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.