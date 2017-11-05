The funny side of Parkinson's

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Comedy writer with Parkinson's tries stand-up comedy
The writer behind BBC sitcom The Vicar of Dibley has been trying his hand at stand-up comedy after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Paul Mayhew-Archer sad he wanted to take to the stage before his condition deteriorated.
Mayhew-Archer, from Drayton, in Oxfordshire, who filmed a documentary last year exploring what is being done to develop new treatments, performed his first gig at The Comedy Store in London - with the help of some celebrity friends.
You can see more on Inside Out on BBC One in the south of England at 19:30 on Monday 6 November
