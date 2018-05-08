Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gunshots heard in Oxford city centre
Several gunshots were heard ringing out in a video taken on the day of a shoot out in Oxford.
The footage was captured by resident Katherine Chapman as shots were exchanged between a suspect and police officers in nearby Paradise Square on Monday afternoon.
A man was eventually arrested in the early hours of Tuesday.
-
08 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window