Ballet company auditioning for knitters

A ballet company has been auditioning for performers with a difference.
They don't need to sing or dance - they need to knit.
BalletLORENT has been selecting craft gurus to take part in their UK tour of Rumpelstiltskin.
06 Jun 2018
