Ballet company auditioning for knitters
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ballet company auditioning for knitters

A ballet company has been auditioning for performers with a difference.

They don't need to sing or dance - they need to knit.

BalletLORENT has been selecting craft gurus to take part in their UK tour of Rumpelstiltskin.

  • 06 Jun 2018