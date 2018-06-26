Media player
Hillary Clinton appeals to Oxford students
Hillary Clinton has said young people in Britain expressed "fear, disgust and a feeling of being let down" after the Brexit referendum.
The former US presidential candidate delivered a lecture to Oxford students at the Sheldonian Theatre.
She said she had high hopes for the future, and urged younger generations to get involved in politics.
26 Jun 2018
