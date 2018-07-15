'Cheapskates' draw every World Cup sticker
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

World Cup 2018: 'Panini Cheapskates glad it's over'

A couple who have once again filled a World Cup sticker album with their own sketches of the players have been reflecting on their work as the tournament comes to a close.

Alex and Sian Pratchett, known as the "Panini Cheapskates", began drawing in the 2014 World Cup as they could not justify the cost of filling the album with official stickers.

Their efforts have won the Oxfordshire couple fans around the world.

  • 15 Jul 2018
Go to next video: No regrets over England World Cup tattoo