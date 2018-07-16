Teddy Bears’ bring generations together

Media player
Teddy bears' picnic held for Witney care home residents
A care home has hosted a teddy bears' picnic to help bring generations together.
Children were invited to the Mill House Care Home in Witney, Oxfordshire, for a picnic and day of craft activities.
Senior carer Erin Tucker said: "It teaches the children as they grow not to be scared of residential and nursing homes."
16 Jul 2018
