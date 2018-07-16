Teddy Bears’ bring generations together
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Teddy bears' picnic held for Witney care home residents

A care home has hosted a teddy bears' picnic to help bring generations together.

Children were invited to the Mill House Care Home in Witney, Oxfordshire, for a picnic and day of craft activities.

Senior carer Erin Tucker said: "It teaches the children as they grow not to be scared of residential and nursing homes."

  • 16 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Babies bringing joy to their elders