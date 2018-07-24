Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The search is on for the next Oxford 'Soup Peddler'
The search is on for someone to take over the mantle of 'The Soup Peddler'.
Richard Brabin has been providing "hot and hearty" meals to the homeless in Oxford from a catering tricycle.
In the eight months since his story went viral, he has raised nearly £9,000 and given out 4,000 meals.
Now Richard is looking for someone to replace him.
-
24 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-oxfordshire-44926265/the-search-is-on-for-the-next-oxford-soup-peddlerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window