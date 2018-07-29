Black student aims to change Oxford

Media player
Miss Varz: Black student aims to make difference at Oxford
Varaidzo Kativhu is an Oxford University student and award-winning vlogger, who uses the name Miss Varz.
The black undergraduate, who has 4,000 followers on YouTube, is determined to increase the number of black and minority ethnic students at top universities.
29 Jul 2018
