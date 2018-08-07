Media player
Artist's paper cup pyramid highlights waste problem
Artist Simon Mandarino was walking past a pile of rubbish outside an Oxford restaurant chain when he decided to stage an "intervention".
Video Journalist Jamie Ryan
07 Aug 2018
