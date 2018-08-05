Media player
Hundreds of tonnes of waste burned in Finmere landfill
Hundreds of tonnes of waste have gone up in flames at a landfill site in Oxfordshire.
Firefighters pumped water from a nearby lake to tackle the blaze at Finmere after they were alerted at 22:15 BST on Saturday.
The fire has been partially extinguished but deep-seated areas continue to burn, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
At least eight fire crews, from Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire, have been involved in the operation.
05 Aug 2018
