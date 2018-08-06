Giant male tortoise looking for love

Media player
Giant male Galapagos tortoise looking for love
Dirk is a 70-year-old Galapagos tortoise and part of a European breeding programme.
The 160kg tortoise is the only male of the endangered species in the UK and has recently moved home to get to know three new partners.
06 Aug 2018
