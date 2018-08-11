Media player
Oxford's Headington Shark sculpture repainted
A shark sculpture that sticks out of the roof of a house in Oxford is getting a new coat of paint on its 32nd birthday.
The Headington Shark was installed by Bill Heine in 1986 and proved controversial, but it has grown to become a much-loved local landmark.
Sculptor John Buckley said the idea behind the design was to make a political message.
11 Aug 2018
