Controversial shark sculpture repainted
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oxford's Headington Shark sculpture repainted

A shark sculpture that sticks out of the roof of a house in Oxford is getting a new coat of paint on its 32nd birthday.

The Headington Shark was installed by Bill Heine in 1986 and proved controversial, but it has grown to become a much-loved local landmark.

Sculptor John Buckley said the idea behind the design was to make a political message.

  • 11 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Black student aims to change Oxford