Bannister ward name change considered

Oxford City Council has proposed changing the name of St Clement's to Bannister as part of a review of city council wards.
The ward would include the Iffley Road running track, where Roger Bannister made history by becoming the first man to complete a four minute mile.
Sir Roger, who was also a leading neurologist and Master of Pembroke College, Oxford, died in March.
13 Aug 2018
