Seaside break from homelessness
If you're homeless you don't usually get the chance for a holiday.

But thanks to donations, Shabnam Sabir and other volunteers from the Oxford Homeless Project were able to take a group of 30 homeless and vulnerable people for a fun day at the seaside.

  • 23 Aug 2018