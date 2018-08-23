Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Seaside break from homelessness thanks to Oxford project
If you're homeless you don't usually get the chance for a holiday.
But thanks to donations, Shabnam Sabir and other volunteers from the Oxford Homeless Project were able to take a group of 30 homeless and vulnerable people for a fun day at the seaside.
23 Aug 2018
