Oxford allotment 'saved my mental health'
Annabelle Padwick suffered anxiety in her early 20s - until an allotment helped her recovery.
She says her "patch of paradise" has changed her life and now wants to prove how gardening can help others struggling with mental health issues.
Video journalist Jamie Ryan
03 Oct 2018
