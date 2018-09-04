Woman filmed herself killing ex's fish

Video

The RSPCA has released a video showing a woman pouring bleach into a tank containing her former partner's tropical fish.

Serena Reynoldson, 35, from Ducklington, Oxfordshire, sent the recording to him via WhatsApp.

It was used as evidence in court by the RSPCA.

"If I can't have no hobbies, or a life, you can't have none either," she is heard saying.