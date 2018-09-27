Powerlifting
Video

Oxford academic, 71, a champion powerlifter

Catherine Walter is not only an Oxford University fellow but, aged 71, she is also a world champion powerlifter.

She took the sport up only six years ago.

"It shows older people can be strong," she says.

  • 27 Sep 2018
