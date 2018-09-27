Media player
Oxford academic, 71, a champion powerlifter
Catherine Walter is not only an Oxford University fellow but, aged 71, she is also a world champion powerlifter.
She took the sport up only six years ago.
"It shows older people can be strong," she says.
27 Sep 2018
