Inside rock stars' derelict home
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Inside rock stars' derelict home

Urban explorer Warren Tepper visits derelict buildings and films them.

Among them is a decaying hotel, which was previously the former home of Deep Purple's Ian Gillan.

Trespassing is a civil offence, but Mr Tepper says no-one seems to care about these buildings any more.

  • 10 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Not for the faint-hearted