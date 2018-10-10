Media player
Inside rock stars' derelict home
Urban explorer Warren Tepper visits derelict buildings and films them.
Among them is a decaying hotel, which was previously the former home of Deep Purple's Ian Gillan.
Trespassing is a civil offence, but Mr Tepper says no-one seems to care about these buildings any more.
10 Oct 2018
