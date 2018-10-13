Why roller derby 'empowers me'

Media player
Roller derby: How the sport 'empowers me'
Roller Derby is a predominantly-female sport and is not for the faint-hearted.
"It stops us from being afraid of being assertive or aggressive and taking up space," says Oxford Roller Derby team member "Wolf".
Video journalist Chris Wood
13 Oct 2018
