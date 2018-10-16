Celebrating 72 by lifting 7,900lbs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oxford don celebrates 72 with 7,900lbs powerlift
Oxford don Catherine Walter has celebrated her 72nd birthday by powerlifting 7,900lbs.
The champion powerlifter, who says you learn from failure, was raising money so her team could compete in the world championships.
Video journalist: Jamie Ryan
-
16 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-oxfordshire-45874876/oxford-don-celebrates-72-with-7900lbs-powerliftRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window