Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I carry my heart in a rucksack'
Becca Henderson had to have her heart removed because of cancer.
The 24-year-old, from Bicester, is now one of two people in the UK with an artificial heart.
She carries it in a rucksack and is now returning to study at Oxford University - with her parents, who are on standby in case the 7kg machine stops.
Video Journalists Jonathan Eden and Jamie Ryan
-
21 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window