'I carry my heart in a rucksack'
Becca Henderson had to have her heart removed because of cancer.

The 24-year-old, from Bicester, is now one of two people in the UK with an artificial heart.

She carries it in a rucksack and is now returning to study at Oxford University - with her parents, who are on standby in case the 7kg machine stops.

Video Journalists Jonathan Eden and Jamie Ryan

  • 21 Oct 2018
