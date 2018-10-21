'I carry my heart in a rucksack'

Video

Becca Henderson had to have her heart removed because of cancer.

The 24-year-old, from Bicester, is now one of two people in the UK with an artificial heart.

She carries it in a rucksack and is now returning to Oxford University - with her parents, who are on standby in case the 7kg machine stops.

