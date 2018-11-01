Award for soup kitchen founder
The founder of an Oxford soup kitchen has received a Pride of Britain award for 28 years of feeding the homeless.

Icolyn "Ma" Smith, 87, started the Oxford Community Soup Kitchen in 1990 after she saw a young man eating from a bin.

