A man who spent four years campaigning for a war memorial in his village has said he is ashamed of "how it's turned out".
Keith Brooks and other villagers in Horspath, Oxfordshire, are unhappy about the stone that will be unveiled on Sunday.
The parish council says the monument will "weather".
09 Nov 2018
