Former Oxford drug addicts help clean up needles
During a 30-minute search more than 20 needles were found by a team of former drug addicts in Oxford.
The Oxford Public Spaces Drugs Taskforce was working in Meadow Lane alongside volunteers from recovery charity Turning Point.
21 Nov 2018
