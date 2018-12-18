Skye Hall
'My son's remembered with loom band art'

Skye Hall died in 2014, a year after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

In response, Skye decided he wanted to create the world's longest loom band, with the help of children around the world.

Now the record-breaking chain will be turned into an art installation at Oxford's children's hospital.

