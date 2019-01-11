'I went to Oxford with undiagnosed TB'

Video

Tilly Rose was barely able to go to school after she was struck down with a mystery illness at the age of 11.

Despite that she says "I basically taught myself", so determined she was to get an education.

And the efforts paid off in spades when she earned the "absolute dream come true" of a place at Oxford University.

But her health problems continued and it wasn't until 13 years after falling ill she discovered she had been suffering from tuberculosis.

Those experiences inspired her to set up "That Oxford Girl", an online resource to help other prospective students tackle issues they face in getting a place at the prestigious university.