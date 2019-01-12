Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I was raped and chose not to go to police'
Katt Walton was raped at a house party by a stranger.
She works with victims of sexual violence and knew from experience there was no chance of conviction.
So she took the decision not to go to police.
Now she has waived her right to anonymity to highlight why so few perpetrators are brought to justice.
12 Jan 2019
