Police in pursuit of on-the-run rhea in Oxfordshire
Police are pursuing a renegade rhea which has been causing disruption on roads in south Oxfordshire for several weeks.
Thames Valley Police were called at 11:47 GMT on Sunday to help hunt down the bird, which was seen running in the road at Chiltern Bank, Peppard Common.
14 Jan 2019
