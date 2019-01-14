Rhea
Police in pursuit of on-the-run rhea in Oxfordshire

Police are pursuing a renegade rhea which has been causing disruption on roads in south Oxfordshire for several weeks.

Thames Valley Police were called at 11:47 GMT on Sunday to help hunt down the bird, which was seen running in the road at Chiltern Bank, Peppard Common.

