Rhea dash
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Runaway rhea evades police capture in Oxfordshire

An escaped rhea spotted on south Oxfordshire roads has been "out there now for over two months", its owner has said.

Tony Herrings is working with Thames Valley Police to recapture the 5ft tall flightless bird.

  • 14 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Police in pursuit of on-the-run rhea