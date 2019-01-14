Media player
Runaway rhea evades police capture in Oxfordshire
An escaped rhea spotted on south Oxfordshire roads has been "out there now for over two months", its owner has said.
Tony Herrings is working with Thames Valley Police to recapture the 5ft tall flightless bird.
14 Jan 2019
