Bagpiper raises £100,000 in 10 years
Bagpiper Mark Bisset jokes that he's collected as many donations from people paying him to stop playing as he has from those he delighted.

Mark has recently reached his goal of £100,000 for armed forces charities and he's still got plenty of air in his lungs!

Video Journalist: Adam Paylor

  • 25 Jan 2019
