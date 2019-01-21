'I didn't know who the baby's father was'

Video

Three men who groomed and sexually abused an Oxford schoolgirl have been jailed.

Anjum Dogar, 36, Mohammed Karrar, 44, and his 39-year-old brother Bassam were convicted of 10 charges, including conspiracy to rape.

Their victim said she was raped by Dogar and Mohammed Karrar in 2004 at the age of 15 and fell pregnant. She later had an abortion.