Crowdfunding to have 'crippling' mesh removed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Woman crowdfunding to have vaginal mesh removed

Victoria Adams says she has been left in constant pain and feeling suicidal as a result of a vaginal mesh operation.

The NHS has curbed the procedure over safety concerns after it was found some women were left in agony.

Ms Adams, from Standlake in Oxfordshire, is now crowdfunding to have it removed, after the NHS refused to do it.

  • 22 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Mesh 'feels like a knife' after hernia