Choir 'sings like no-one's listening'
Oxford Tuneless Choir: 'Singing like no-one's listening'

Meet the choir of all ages who "sing like no-one is listening".

The Oxford Tuneless Choir meets once a week to enjoy singing popular songs - however they like.

  • 29 Jan 2019
