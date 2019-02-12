The campaigner made to diet at seven

Media player
The body-positive campaigner made to diet at seven
Esther Field, from Oxford, was first put on a diet when she was seven.
Later she developed an eating disorder.
Now she campaigns for body positivity and helps others learn to love themselves - no matter their size.
12 Feb 2019
