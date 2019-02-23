The library where you borrow a drill
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oxford library of things: The place you can borrow a drill

A so-called Library of Things featuring items you can borrow - including drills, bread makers, tile cutters and loppers - has opened in Oxford.

It says it is on a "mission to make borrowing better than buying" and in doing so cut down on waste.

Video journalist Chris Wood.

  • 23 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Choir 'sings like no-one's listening'