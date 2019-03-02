Cannabis with your coffee?
An Oxford cafe has begun selling coffee with a shot of cannabis oil.

There is little evidence to back the health benefits of CBD, but some say it helps with conditions such as anxiety and pain relief.

The oil, which contains no illegal properties, is stirred into espresso at the Organic Deli Cafe.

Video journalist Chris Wood.

