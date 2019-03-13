The school pupil with four paws
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The school pupil with four paws

Cessy is the latest pupil at an Oxfordshire primary school.

The cockerpoo has joined classes at Sutton Courtenay school.

Teachers say she helps with pupils' wellbeing and their self-esteem.

  • 13 Mar 2019
Go to next video: 'She gives school another layer of happiness'