Oxford teenager: 'I live in fear of knives'
Two teenagers have spoken of living in fear of knives.
The girls, from Blackbird Leys in Oxford, are all too aware how deadly weapons can be.
Afraid to walk alone in alleyways, they know how "something so simple like a knife can ruin a whole family".
21 Mar 2019
